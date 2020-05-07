Max Property Group Price Tops $0.0019 on Top Exchanges (MPG)

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 7th. One Max Property Group token can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX. Over the last seven days, Max Property Group has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Max Property Group has a total market cap of $222,992.64 and $142.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Max Property Group alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003627 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Max Property Group Profile

Max Property Group (CRYPTO:MPG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 784,888,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,545,307 tokens. Max Property Group’s official website is maxcrowdfund.com. The official message board for Max Property Group is medium.com/maxpropertygroup. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Max Property Group Token Trading

Max Property Group can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Max Property Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Max Property Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Max Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Max Property Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.