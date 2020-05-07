Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S trimmed its position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Mercadolibre by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,623,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,351,000 after buying an additional 864,708 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mercadolibre during the 4th quarter valued at $270,145,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 7,809.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 442,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,018,000 after acquiring an additional 436,794 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Mercadolibre by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,227,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,026,000 after purchasing an additional 227,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mercadolibre by 12,650.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 212,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,849,000 after acquiring an additional 210,886 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mercadolibre news, Director Meyer Malka acquired 5,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $522.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,065,431.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mercadolibre stock traded up $29.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $772.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,423. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $535.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $586.65. Mercadolibre Inc has a 52 week low of $422.22 and a 52 week high of $777.97. The stock has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $652.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $675.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $620.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mercadolibre from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $548.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.38.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

