Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is Cordasco Financial Network’s 6th Largest Position

Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 2.4% of Cordasco Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

MRK traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.12. The stock had a trading volume of 11,845,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,991,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.84.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.