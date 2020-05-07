Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 77.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,927 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.1% of Fundamentun LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 52,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 51,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 14,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $77.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,845,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,991,604. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The company has a market capitalization of $194.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

