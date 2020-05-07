Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

Mid Penn Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Mid Penn Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 44.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mid Penn Bancorp to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPB traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.56. 446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,935. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.09. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.53.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $20.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Soto Matthew G. De bought 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.49 per share, for a total transaction of $56,302.51. Also, Director Theodore W. Mowery bought 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.52 per share, for a total transaction of $25,893.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 14,810 shares of company stock worth $319,584 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Mid Penn Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mid Penn Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

