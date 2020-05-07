MKM Partners Trims Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) Target Price to $26.00

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) had its price target decreased by research analysts at MKM Partners from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Discovery Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

NASDAQ DISCA traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $20.53. 7,389,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,385,388. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.54. Discovery Communications has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $33.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average of $27.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Discovery Communications’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Discovery Communications will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $285,760,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $3,854,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,014.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Investment Management purchased a new stake in Discovery Communications during the first quarter worth about $389,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Discovery Communications by 78.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 18,056 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 45.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 16,490 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,132,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,018,000 after acquiring an additional 53,471 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 15.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 42,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

