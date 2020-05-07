Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Announces Earnings Results

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 7.47%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE MHK traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.97. The company had a trading volume of 35,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,702. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $56.62 and a 12 month high of $156.60.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MHK shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Mohawk Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.25.
About Mohawk Industries
Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).
