Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Announces Earnings Results

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 7.47%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE MHK traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.97. The company had a trading volume of 35,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,702. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $56.62 and a 12 month high of $156.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MHK shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Mohawk Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.25.

In related news, Director Filip Balcaen acquired 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.37 per share, with a total value of $5,687,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,174 shares in the company, valued at $237,770.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

