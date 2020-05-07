Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Stock Position Lifted by Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,008 shares during the period. Molson Coors Brewing comprises approximately 1.9% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $7,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 39.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TAP shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.93.

NYSE:TAP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.60. 2,050,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,261,573. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $61.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.75 and a 200 day moving average of $50.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molson Coors Brewing news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $3,435,786.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 311,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,978,488.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

