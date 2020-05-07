Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) released its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $26.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.01. 116,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,335. The stock has a market cap of $399.64 million, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Napco Security Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.91.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

In related news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 18,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $412,263.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,696.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jorge Hevia sold 19,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $448,544.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,440.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,059 in the last 90 days. 37.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSSC. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.