Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 551,825 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,281 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $43,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 17.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 23,749 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,186 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,579 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 27,887 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

ABT traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.08. 4,241,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,087,586. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.90 billion, a PE ratio of 46.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.98.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 63,200 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $6,067,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,645 shares in the company, valued at $12,445,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total transaction of $347,002.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,109.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,721 shares of company stock valued at $8,224,659. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.