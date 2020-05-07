Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $64.06 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 832,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,386 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $64,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRK. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.12. The company had a trading volume of 11,845,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,991,604. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The firm has a market cap of $194.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

