Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 123,275 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,332,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,275 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $49,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $6,050,510,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 34,603,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,634,000 after acquiring an additional 581,152 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Bank of America by 11,950.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,522,000 after acquiring an additional 26,591,205 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Bank of America by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,941,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,351,000 after acquiring an additional 119,198 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.74.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.35. The stock had a trading volume of 53,736,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,731,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

