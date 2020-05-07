Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 29,894 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 328,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,894 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $31,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Paypal by 54.3% in the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Paypal from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.72.

Shares of Paypal stock traded up $2.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.31. The stock had a trading volume of 13,264,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,477,186. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $129.59. The firm has a market cap of $145.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.88 and its 200 day moving average is $108.50.

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,225,032.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,415,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 620,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,978,530.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.