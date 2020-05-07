Navios Maritime Partners L.P. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:NMM)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.

Navios Maritime Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Navios Maritime Partners to earn $7.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

Shares of NMM traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.34. 99,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,166. The firm has a market cap of $78.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Navios Maritime Partners has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $21.30.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The shipping company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. Navios Maritime Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 28.32%. The firm had revenue of $61.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.77 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NMM. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

