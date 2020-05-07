NexPoint Real Estate Finance Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:NREF)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock remained flat at $$12.00 on Thursday. 22,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,546. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 million.

In other NexPoint Real Estate Finance news, Director Arthur B. Laffer acquired 26,500 shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.96 per share, with a total value of $502,440.00. Also, insider Matt Mcgraner acquired 4,800 shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $33,888.00. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 274,071 shares of company stock worth $4,531,012.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

