Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) PT Raised to $88.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Posted by on May 7th, 2020

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NXST. BidaskClub upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $150.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $139.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.38.

Shares of NXST stock traded up $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $72.76. 908,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.83. Nexstar Media Group has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $133.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.81 and a 200 day moving average of $98.94.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.57. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $37,279.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,557 shares in the company, valued at $422,132.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis Miller sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.95, for a total value of $67,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,125 shares of company stock valued at $160,670 and have sold 19,978 shares valued at $1,294,073. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXST. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 1,669.2% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 532.6% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST)

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit