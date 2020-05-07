Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) PT Raised to $88.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NXST. BidaskClub upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $150.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $139.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.38.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Shares of NXST stock traded up $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $72.76. 908,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.83. Nexstar Media Group has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $133.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.81 and a 200 day moving average of $98.94.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.57. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $37,279.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,557 shares in the company, valued at $422,132.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis Miller sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.95, for a total value of $67,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,125 shares of company stock valued at $160,670 and have sold 19,978 shares valued at $1,294,073. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXST. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 1,669.2% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 532.6% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.