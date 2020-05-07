NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Trading Up 6.1%

NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) was up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.90 and last traded at $35.89, approximately 289,100 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 235,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.84.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NXTC shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of NextCure in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of NextCure in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of NextCure in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of NextCure in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.45. The company has a market capitalization of $949.06 million and a P/E ratio of -6.21. The company has a current ratio of 22.60, a quick ratio of 22.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 million. NextCure had a negative return on equity of 21.84% and a negative net margin of 531.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextCure Inc will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXTC. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NextCure by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 29,136 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextCure during the 4th quarter worth about $822,000. Canaan Partners X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextCure during the 4th quarter worth about $126,993,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of NextCure during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NextCure by 1,642.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 48,161 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

