Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) Trading Up 6.2%

Posted by on May 7th, 2020

Shares of Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) were up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.33 and last traded at $5.28, approximately 17,417,671 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 22,081,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NAT shares. ValuEngine raised Nordic American Tanker from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Evercore ISI lowered Nordic American Tanker from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordic American Tanker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.94. The stock has a market cap of $773.53 million, a PE ratio of -62.13 and a beta of 0.52.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). Nordic American Tanker had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $58.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tanker Ltd will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Nordic American Tanker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Nordic American Tanker’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,033,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,206 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,557 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 112,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tanker Company Profile (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tanker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tanker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit