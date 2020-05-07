Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) were up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.33 and last traded at $5.28, approximately 17,417,671 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 22,081,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NAT shares. ValuEngine raised Nordic American Tanker from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Evercore ISI lowered Nordic American Tanker from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordic American Tanker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.94. The stock has a market cap of $773.53 million, a PE ratio of -62.13 and a beta of 0.52.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). Nordic American Tanker had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $58.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tanker Ltd will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Nordic American Tanker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Nordic American Tanker’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,033,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,206 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,557 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 112,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tanker Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

