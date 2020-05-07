NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,638 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 14,994 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.8% of KBC Group NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. KBC Group NV owned about 0.06% of NVIDIA worth $91,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,029,000. Washburn Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 11,271 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 6,906 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,488 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 15,552 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA traded up $7.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $304.87. 9,302,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,001,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.45, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $132.60 and a 1-year high of $316.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $262.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.49. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,638,622.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total value of $4,446,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,168.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Craig Hallum cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.43.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

