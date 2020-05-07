ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Receives $51.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.28.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $61.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th.

Shares of OKE stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.75. 4,700,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,687,395. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.15. ONEOK has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ONEOK will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.57%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

In related news, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.67 per share, with a total value of $41,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,563 shares in the company, valued at $239,007.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 156,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,025 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $1,153,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in ONEOK by 927.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 504,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,031,000 after acquiring an additional 455,165 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

