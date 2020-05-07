Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) to Issue $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the technology company on Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

Owl Rock Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 85.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Owl Rock Capital to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.2%.

Shares of ORCC stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,038,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,302. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.46. Owl Rock Capital has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion and a PE ratio of 8.54.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($1.17). Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $204.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point lowered Owl Rock Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $11.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.58.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, Director Eric A. Kaye bought 14,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.80 per share, for a total transaction of $221,516.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 131,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $1,662,981.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,828,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,677,170.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

