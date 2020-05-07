Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Up 6%

Shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $124.90 and last traded at $121.47, 853,996 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 32% from the average session volume of 649,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.57.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PCTY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Paylocity from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Paylocity from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Paylocity from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.64.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.65.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 15,804 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 796,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,720,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $450,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

