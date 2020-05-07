Peercoin Market Capitalization Hits $6.80 Million (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Over the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Peercoin has a total market cap of $6.80 million and approximately $60,572.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00002601 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, Tux Exchange and BX Thailand.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Peercoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,982.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $256.25 or 0.02566966 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001811 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000393 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.51 or 0.00616212 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004811 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010035 BTC.

About Peercoin

PPC is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,200,901 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitsane, Bittrex, CoinEgg, HitBTC, BX Thailand, Cryptopia, SouthXchange, LiteBit.eu, WEX, Trade By Trade, Poloniex, Tux Exchange, Bittylicious, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.