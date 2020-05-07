Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.49-1.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.50. Perdoceo Education also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.36-0.38 EPS.

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,134. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Perdoceo Education has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.91. The company has a market cap of $881.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.69.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $158.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.73 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PRDO shares. TheStreet downgraded Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perdoceo Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.33.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

