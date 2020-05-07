Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Shares Up 6.4%

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)’s stock price shot up 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.63 and last traded at $26.60, 291,856 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 36% from the average session volume of 459,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on PHR. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Phreesia from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Phreesia from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Phreesia from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.58) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 13,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $335,233.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Weintraub sold 15,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $497,653.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,549 shares of company stock valued at $2,554,720.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 116.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,025,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,964,000 after buying an additional 1,088,782 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,495,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,481,000 after buying an additional 964,055 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth $16,629,000. Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 660,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,549,000 after buying an additional 460,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth $11,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

