Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.95. The stock had a trading volume of 22,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,694. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $15.43.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

