Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Shares Up 6.3%

Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL)’s stock price shot up 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.33 and last traded at $7.26, 368,773 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 32% from the average session volume of 541,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DTIL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precision BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average is $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.74.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.15. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 417.65% and a negative return on equity of 66.96%. The business had revenue of $6.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences Inc will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 268.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 482.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

About Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.