Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Shares Up 6.3%

Posted by on May 7th, 2020

Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL)’s stock price shot up 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.33 and last traded at $7.26, 368,773 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 32% from the average session volume of 541,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DTIL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precision BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average is $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.74.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.15. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 417.65% and a negative return on equity of 66.96%. The business had revenue of $6.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences Inc will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 268.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 482.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

About Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit