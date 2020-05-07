Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 7th, 2020

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.36. Public Service Enterprise Group also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 3.30-3.50 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Argus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.18.

PEG traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.82. 266,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,586,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $63.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $32,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,554.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit