Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.36. Public Service Enterprise Group also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.30-3.50 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Argus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.18.

PEG traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.82. 266,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,586,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $63.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $32,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,554.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

