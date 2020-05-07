QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 88.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,297 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 47,423 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BNP Paribas cut QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.49.

QCOM stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.83. The company had a trading volume of 7,290,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,377,994. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $96.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.12.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

