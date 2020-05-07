Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Tops $0.0905 on Top Exchanges

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 7th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $6.43 million and $88,326.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can currently be purchased for about $0.0905 or 0.00000906 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Liqui, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004904 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00016126 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007353 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.01658901 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000403 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000399 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 71,056,442 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, Upbit, Liqui and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

