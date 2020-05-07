QYNO Price Down 1.7% This Week (QNO)

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 7th. During the last week, QYNO has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. QYNO has a market cap of $962.34 and $9.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QYNO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24 and BiteBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QYNO alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO Profile

QYNO is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QYNO is www.qyno.org

QYNO Coin Trading

QYNO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BiteBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QYNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QYNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QYNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QYNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.