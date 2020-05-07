Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Has $4.77 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.89. 26,171,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,366,574. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $70.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

