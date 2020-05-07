Rapids (RPD) Trading Up 14.3% Over Last 7 Days

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Rapids has a market capitalization of $261,095.53 and approximately $2,251.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rapids has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rapids token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010103 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.76 or 0.02118264 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00172228 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00066819 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00037950 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About Rapids

Rapids’ total supply is 22,467,273,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,451,315,879 tokens. The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io . Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD

Buying and Selling Rapids

Rapids can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

