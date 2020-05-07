Redwood Trust (RWT) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 million. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 24.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Redwood Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RWT stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,489,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,678,513. The company has a market cap of $466.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Redwood Trust has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $18.01.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RWT shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Redwood Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.56.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

Earnings History for Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

