Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Regal Beloit stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.82. 85,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,569. Regal Beloit has a 12 month low of $51.99 and a 12 month high of $90.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.86%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RBC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Regal Beloit in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.83.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

