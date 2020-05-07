RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) announced its earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RGC Resources had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million.

NASDAQ:RGCO traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $23.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,277. RGC Resources has a 1 year low of $23.79 and a 1 year high of $31.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $196.00 million, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of -0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

In other RGC Resources news, CEO Paul W. Nester bought 1,100 shares of RGC Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $28,116.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders bought a total of 2,237 shares of company stock worth $58,793 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RGCO shares. ValuEngine cut RGC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,141 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

