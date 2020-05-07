RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Increased to $290.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.67% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $225.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $258.00) on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.71.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Shares of NYSE RNG traded up $14.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $259.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,138,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,249. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -405.78 and a beta of 0.59. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $110.34 and a 52 week high of $263.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $215.02 and its 200 day moving average is $193.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $267.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that RingCentral will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.36, for a total value of $85,598.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.70, for a total transaction of $6,092,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,664,332.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,617 shares of company stock valued at $35,533,317. 11.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 58.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 11,322 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at $1,191,000. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.