RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) PT Raised to $270.00

Posted by on May 7th, 2020

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $203.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $225.00 to $253.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.71.

Shares of RingCentral stock traded up $14.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $259.70. 2,138,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.33. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $110.34 and a 52-week high of $263.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -405.78 and a beta of 0.59.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $267.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, insider Praful Shah sold 6,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.84, for a total value of $1,556,503.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,493,009.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total transaction of $103,017.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,554 shares in the company, valued at $5,492,801.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,617 shares of company stock worth $35,533,317 over the last 90 days. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 2,077.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit