RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) PT Raised to $270.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $203.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $225.00 to $253.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.71.

Shares of RingCentral stock traded up $14.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $259.70. 2,138,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.33. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $110.34 and a 52-week high of $263.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -405.78 and a beta of 0.59.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $267.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, insider Praful Shah sold 6,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.84, for a total value of $1,556,503.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,493,009.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total transaction of $103,017.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,554 shares in the company, valued at $5,492,801.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,617 shares of company stock worth $35,533,317 over the last 90 days. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 2,077.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

