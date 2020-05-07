Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.

Rollins has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Rollins has a payout ratio of 49.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Rollins to earn $0.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.

ROL traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.73. The company had a trading volume of 93,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,103. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Rollins has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $41.91. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.87 and a beta of 0.38.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Rollins had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $487.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rollins will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Rollins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

