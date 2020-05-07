Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Hold Rating for Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM)

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.18% from the stock’s current price.

COMM has been the subject of several other research reports. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on shares of Commscope from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Commscope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Commscope from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Commscope in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Commscope presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

Shares of COMM traded up $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $11.02. 4,952,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,188,115. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.09. Commscope has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $23.79.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. Commscope had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a positive return on equity of 31.35%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Commscope’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Commscope will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Commscope news, SVP Frank B. Wyatt II bought 25,000 shares of Commscope stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 15,000 shares of Commscope stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $102,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Commscope by 3,542.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Commscope during the first quarter worth $94,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Commscope in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Commscope by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commscope in the first quarter valued at $139,000.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

