Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DISCA. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

DISCA stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,389,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,385,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.79. Discovery Communications has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $33.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.54.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Discovery Communications will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Discovery Communications news, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $3,854,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,014.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $285,760,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DISCA. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Discovery Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $155,958,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,553,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175,105 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 492.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,712,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,413,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discovery Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $24,555,000. 36.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

