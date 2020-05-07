RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Shares Up 6.4%

Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) shot up 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.16 and last traded at $5.98, 778,866 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 7% from the average session volume of 833,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RPT. ValuEngine raised RPT Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Compass Point lowered RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPT Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average of $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.36.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.46 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 39.09%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 329.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,440,000 after buying an additional 1,144,572 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,458,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after purchasing an additional 48,917 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,361,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,473,000 after purchasing an additional 40,403 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,797,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 520,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,826,000 after purchasing an additional 41,800 shares in the last quarter.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

