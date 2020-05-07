Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries has a dividend payout ratio of -535.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Schnitzer Steel Industries to earn $0.22 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 340.9%.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SCHN traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.19. 128,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.96 million, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.38. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $27.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average is $18.25.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.41 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCHN. BidaskClub raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.