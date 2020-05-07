Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Trading 6.5% Higher

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)’s stock price traded up 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.34 and last traded at $47.08, 164,581 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 32% from the average session volume of 240,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.22.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BWS Financial downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. B. Riley downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.40.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.40.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. 58.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.
