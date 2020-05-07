Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given New $700.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $350.00 to $700.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SHOP. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $410.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $400.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $601.96.

NYSE SHOP traded down $10.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $722.76. 4,583,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,087,060. Shopify has a 1 year low of $242.23 and a 1 year high of $739.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $486.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $424.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -651.13 and a beta of 1.51.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.89. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shopify will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Shopify by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 294.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

