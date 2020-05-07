Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given New $825.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $650.00 to $825.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SHOP. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $550.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $350.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $445.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $601.96.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $10.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $722.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,583,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,060. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $486.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $424.15. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $242.23 and a fifty-two week high of $739.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -651.13 and a beta of 1.51.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.92 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Shopify will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Shopify by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Washburn Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,308,000. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

