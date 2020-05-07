Sigma Planning Corp Sells 89 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,155 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $4,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCD traded down $2.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,914,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,157,256. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.15. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $135.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 73.42%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.48.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

