SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

SJW Group has raised its dividend by an average of 13.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 52 consecutive years. SJW Group has a dividend payout ratio of 55.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SJW Group to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.0%.

Get SJW Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE SJW traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.27. 203,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,943. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.65 and a beta of 0.26. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $74.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.47 and a 200 day moving average of $67.50.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.26). SJW Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $115.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas R. King sold 5,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $343,715.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $58,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,853 shares of company stock valued at $447,003. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SJW shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on SJW Group from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.86.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.