SnowGem (XSG) One Day Volume Tops $97,066.00

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 7th. SnowGem has a total market cap of $443,156.31 and approximately $97,066.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for $0.0180 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. In the last week, SnowGem has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SnowGem alerts:

FABRK (FAB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005481 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 24,682,980 coins and its circulating supply is 24,605,888 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org.

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.