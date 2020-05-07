Social Send (SEND) Market Capitalization Achieves $231,577.09

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded up 38.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. During the last seven days, Social Send has traded 65.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Social Send has a total market capitalization of $231,577.09 and approximately $251.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Social Send coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Social Send Coin Profile

Social Send is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Social Send’s official website is socialsend.io

Social Send Coin Trading

Social Send can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Send should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Social Send using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

